Pune: As COVID-19 cases surge, demand for self-testing kits increases

As people fear infection amid the third wave of COVD-19, a sharp increase in demand for self-testing kits has been observed over the past few months.

According to a report from the Indian Express, the secretary of Pune district association of chemists, Anil Belkar, said that the sale of self-testing kits has gone up significantly in the last few days, and so has the number of enquiries about them.

Managing Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, Hasmukh Rawal told IE that demand for the kits started picking up in December, however it grew significantly in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Pune on Friday recorded 4,415 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate, or infections detected per 100 tests, of 15 per cent, taking the district's tally to 11,79,328, an official said.

He said 2,757 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,000 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 658 in rural and cantonment limits.

As on Friday, the district has 15,376 active cases, with 1,087 patients admitted in hospitals, the official informed.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:56 AM IST