Pune: Architect alleges doctor molested her as she was from lower caste, complaint filed

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old architect has filed a complaint with Khadak police in Pune against a doctor for first asking her about her caste and then allegedly molesting her.

According to the Mid-Day, the doctor now has been charged under the Atrocities Act. The incident came to light on Saturday when the woman and her father approached Khadak police and lodged an FIR against Dr Amit Gandhi (40). The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman and her mother went to the doctor's clinic. The woman claimed she was embarrassed when the doctor asked her questions about her ailment, piles, in front of other patients.

Senior Inspector Bharat Jadhav of Khadak police station told the leading daily, "Later, she claimed that he touched her chest and molested her as she was from a lower caste. She claimed the doctor also made a derogatory remark about her caste."

On the other hand Dr Amit Gandhi's wife, who also is a doctor, Dr Prachi defended her husband saying that the woman spoke to her after the consultation and didn't tell her anything about the molestation, instead the woman thanked her for the treatment. "I was prescribing medicines to another patient while the woman was being checked by my husband. What was objectionable about being asked about one's ailment? If she was molested, why didn't she inform me then? She had spoken to me after the consultation and thanked me for the treatment. We never ever ask patients about their caste," Dr Prachi told the Mid-Day.