Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad: Auto-rickshaw union demands compensation for loss amid lockdown; calls for one-day bandh

The auto-rickshaws in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will not be serving the commuters on Thursday, October 1. The auto-rickshaw union has called for a one-day bandh, demanding compensation from the government for the loss amid coronavirus pandemic-forced lockdown.

The auto-rickshaw union has demanded a compensation of Rs 14,000 per auto driver for their loss. They have also demanded the government to take action against private finance companies who are forcing the drivers to pay the EMI. Instead, the union has asked the government to pay their EMI. The auto-rickshaw union has also demanded to cover the insurance validity period or give Rs 4,000 refund, reported Sakal Times.

According to the report, the Rickshaw Panchayat will be staging a protest at the District Collector Office premises on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped by 8% in Pune. The positivity rate has now come down from 31 per cent to 23 per cent. Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said the positivity rate in the districts comprising the division had come down after Ganesh Utsav. The divison consists of Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts. In Pune district, the decline was sharp in Pimpri Chinchwad followed by the areas under PMC, he added.