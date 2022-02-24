e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Pune administration sets up control room for those stuck in Ukraine

Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine earlier in the day following weeks of high tensions.
PTI
A painting on a house wall near the Russians embassy in Rome on February 24, 2022, made by street artist Laika 1954, shows Russian and Ukrainian tanks makes their cannon like peace . - Russias ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions on February 24,2022 encircling the country within hours of Russian President announcing his decision to launch an assault. Heavy Russian tanks and other equipment crossed the frontier in a string of northern regions as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south. They were also advancing into the Western-backed governments territory along the eastern front, where a separatist insurgency has claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014. | (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

The Pune district administration has set up a control room to help students and others from the district who are stranded in Ukraine.

Such people or their families can contact 202-26123371 or write to `controlroompune@gmail.com', said district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the administration to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of students and others from the state who are stuck in Ukraine.

