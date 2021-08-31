Pune administers over 2 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day, first district in Maharashtra to do so

Pune district on Tuesday became the first district in Maharashtra to administer over 2 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said.

As per data available on CoWIN portal at 8 pm, as many as 2,34,272doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Pune district today. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has administered 8,03,681 vaccine doses today.

Taking to Twitter, the Baramati MP said the Pune District Administration, the Zilla Parishad and Bajaj Group carried out 'Mahalasikaran' campaign in rural areas of the district on 30th and 31st August. For this, the Bajaj Group had provided 1.5 lakh vaccines from their CSR fund and vaccination centers were set up in rural areas of the district, Sule said.

"Citizens have responded spontaneously to this campaign. This is a proud achievement. Congratulations to all the staff, Zilla Parishad office bearers and officials," the Lok Sabha MP tweeted. "Many thanks also to all the citizens who participated in this campaign and got vaccinated," she added.

In all, 81,31,030 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Pune district.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched the 65 crore mark on Tuesday with over 1 crore vaccine doses being administered in a single day in the country today, for the second time in five days, informed the Union health ministry.

As per data available on CoWIN portal, as many as 1,08,84,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country today.

"The country has set a new record! PM @NarendraModi's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine campaign broke its previous record of more than 1.09 crore doses and created a new record today. Today, more vaccines have been administered in the country than this and this number is increasing continuously. Congratulations to all the countrymen!" said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Twitter.

In another tweet, Mandaviya said, "One crore, two times, in five days. Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today. The highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona."

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:16 PM IST