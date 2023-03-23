Pune: Addition of 18k vehicles on Gudi Padwa this year | File Photo

Pune: With poor public transport in the city despite Metro being under construction in phase I, on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, Pune city saw a huge rise in people buying two-wheelers followed by cars.

Although, the transport officials feel that this was because of no Covid-19 restrictions, traffic experts and people opined that it was because of the falling transport system and poor management of traffic in the city.

On Gudi Padwa, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) saw sell of 18000 vehicles of which 15360 were domestic that included cars and two-wheelers. RTO officer Ajit Shinde said, “this year there were 10,300 two-wheelers and 4,500 cars which were registered and sold between March 7 to 21.

15k vehicles were sold last year

Last year on the same day (apparently, last year Padwa was on April 2, 2022) 15149 of which 8,700 were two-wheelers and 4,900 were cars were sold”, he said adding that an increase in two-wheelers can be seen.

He also informed that there was good demand for electric vehicles too.

Paresh Shah who bought a new electric bike for his college-going daughter said, “my daughter Ankita used to travel in the bus, but it was time-consuming and she was completely drained out reaching home after college. So, I decided to buy her an electric bike”.

City traffic experts said that every year there has been an increase in vehicles. The city is witnessing huge infrastructural development in terms of bridges, metro, and BRTS yet, people prefer to have their own vehicle for commuting in the city.