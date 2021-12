Pune: 37-year-old wrestler shot dead in Chakan area; probe underway

Pune: A wrestler was shot dead in Chakan area of Pune district by four men on Thursday , December 23. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Nagesh Karale, a Pimpri Chinchwad police official told ANI.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Maharashtra | Nagesh Karale, a 37-year-old wrestler shot dead in Chakan area of Pune district by four men, yesterday, December 23. Probe underway: Pimpri Chinchwad Police Official — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:53 AM IST