Pune: 32 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji's birth anniversary

Representative | PTI

A total of 32 people were injured on their way to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday.

According to him, one person is in critical condition and two others have suffered serious injuries.

Group was transporting a 'Shiv jyot'

The accident occurred while the group was transporting a 'Shiv jyot' (a torch) from Malhargad to Shiltane village in Maval tehsil. He described some of them as being in a tempo, while others were on bikes.

"When the group was near Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad around 4.30 am, a truck rammed into them, injuring 32 persons. One of them is critical and two are severely wounded," said Vivek Mugalikar, senior inspector from Hinjawadi police station.

All the injured are being treated at nearby hospitals, he added.