e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: 21-year-old student of DY Patil Engineering Collage drowns as he enters river to wash off Holi colours

Pune: 21-year-old student of DY Patil Engineering Collage drowns as he enters river to wash off Holi colours

In another drowning incident, a 30-year-old man lost his life in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Juhu beach.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

A 21-year-old engineering student drowned in a river on Tuesday after he and his friends entered the water body following Holi celebrations in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said.

Jalgaon resident Jaideep Patil, a third-year student at D Y Patil Engineering College at Varale in Talegaon Dabhade, and 10 other friends went to the nearby Indrayani river to wash off colours after celebrating the festival, the official said.

"While his friends remained near the river bank, Patil ventured deep into the water and lost his balance. His friends raised an alarm following which a rescue operation was launched. His body was fished out around 2.30 pm," said an official from Talegaon MIDC police station.

In another drowning incident, a 30-year-old man lost his life in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Juhu beach.

Read Also
Shocking! Pune wrestler collapses in gym, dies due to heart attack
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police rescue three runaway minor girls from Goa train within 6 hours

Mumbai Police rescue three runaway minor girls from Goa train within 6 hours

Pune Shocker! Woman kills daughter-in-law brutally for not doing household work properly in Viman...

Pune Shocker! Woman kills daughter-in-law brutally for not doing household work properly in Viman...

Pune: 21-year-old student of DY Patil Engineering Collage drowns as he enters river to wash off Holi...

Pune: 21-year-old student of DY Patil Engineering Collage drowns as he enters river to wash off Holi...

Mumbai: Three-year-old killed as drunk driver rams into another car on Holi at BKC

Mumbai: Three-year-old killed as drunk driver rams into another car on Holi at BKC

Shocking! Pune wrestler collapses in gym, dies due to heart attack

Shocking! Pune wrestler collapses in gym, dies due to heart attack