Pune: 20 cylinders explode in Katraj area; fire under control

Around 20 cylinders exploded near Gandharv Lawns in the Katraj area earlier today.
As per the information provided on Pune Municipal Corporation's Twitter handle, PMC's fire brigade department has brought the fire under control and one person has suffered minor injuries.
पुणे शहरातील कात्रज परिसरात गंधर्व लॉन्सजवळ एका शेडमध्ये २० सिलेंडरचा स्फोट झाला आहे. अग्निशमन दलाची सहा वाहने व जवानांनी मिळून आग नियंत्रणात आणली आहे. या घटनेत एक व्यक्ती किरकोळ जखमी झाला आहे. #Pune #Fire #pmc #PuneFire— PMC Care (@PMCPune) March 29, 2022
