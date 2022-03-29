Pune: 20 cylinders explode in Katraj area; fire under control

Around 20 cylinders exploded near Gandharv Lawns in the Katraj area earlier today.

As per the information provided on Pune Municipal Corporation's Twitter handle, PMC's fire brigade department has brought the fire under control and one person has suffered minor injuries.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:39 PM IST