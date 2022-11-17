Pune Shocker: 17-year-old girl raped by father, grandfather, uncle for 6 years; dad arrested

Pune: 17-year-old girl raped by father, grandfather, uncle for 6 years; dad arrested | Representative Image

Police in Pune have started an investigation into a 17-year-old girl's claims that her father, uncle, and grandfather repeatedly raped her over a period of six years.

The girl's 49-year-old father was arrested on Wednesday, and authorities said they would soon arrest her grandfather and uncle as well.

She made the startling admission in front of the Vishaka committee regarding sexual harassment at her city college. FIR has been filed in this case.

“On Wednesday, during a session of the committee formed under Vishaka guidelines, the girl opened up before the authorities about the rape and sexual abuse by her father, grandfather, and uncle over the past six years. The college authorities immediately approached the police station and a case was registered,” senior inspector was quoted by Indian Express.