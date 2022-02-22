Pune: 1.24 lakh Covishield vaccines to expire within 38 days, says PMC report

As per the revelation by the report by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a total of 1.24 Lakh Covishield vaccine doses are lying at 22 private vaccination centres and hospitals within the PMC limits will expire within 38 days.

As per the report by India Today, out of the total 1.24 Lakh doses, about 1.09 lakh doses are lying at Jupiter hospital, which are expected to expire on March 5.

This comes a day after the appeal for vaccination to people by health minister Rajesh Tope.

Even though the daily COVID-19 cases are declining in Maharashtra, the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday pitched for the vaccination by all saying that it can save the state from facing the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 35.50 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 175.83 crores in the country.

As many as 1,91,61,419 precautionary doses have been administered since January 2022.

India reported 13,405 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload stands at 1,81,075.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:46 PM IST