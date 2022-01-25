Pune: 10,981 new cases, 12 deaths of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours in district

10,981 new cases and 12 deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in the Pune district. The total of active cases reached 92,973 while 2,847 are in hospital isolation.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new coronavirus cases, including 13 Omicron infections, and 86 deaths, the health department said.

As many as 30,500 patients were discharged since Monday evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 71,20,436.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.07 per cent.

Currently 16,20,371 people are in home quarantine and 3,358 people are in institutional quarantine.

Of 13 new Omicron infections, 12 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits and one from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad.

