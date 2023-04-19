Pulwama attack: Navi Mumbai Congress stages protest against Modi govt | FPJ

After senior BJP leader Satya Pal Malik's blazing interview slamming PM Narendra Modi-led government for Pulwama incident, Congress held nationwide protest 'Jawab do Modiji' [Answer Modiji] across the state.

As a part of it, a protest was held in Vashi on Tuesday. Slogans 'Jawab Do Modiji Apka Adami se Kya Rishta hai' (What is your relation with Adani, Answer Modi Ji) was raised.

The Pulwama incident refers to killing of 40 CRPF soldiers' killing after their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber. The force had asked for helicopters from the Union government but Home Ministry refused to provide them.

Navi Mumbai Congress protests

Navi Mumbai District Congress Spokesperson Ravindra Sawant alleged that the Modi government is responsible for the death of soldiers martyred in Pulwama due to the policy of the Union government.

District Superintendent Anil Kaushik sloganeered against PM and said, "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao [Remove Modi to save the country]. Jawab Do Modi Ji Jawab Do, Adani se Apka Kya Rishta [Answer Modiji, what is your relationship with Adani]."

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee had directed to hold Jawaab Do Modi, and Jawaab Do Andolan across the state. Accordingly, under the leadership of Navi Mumbai District Congress Committee President Anil Kaushik, a Jawab Do protest was held at Vashi Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on Tuesday, April 18.