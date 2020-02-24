Public representatives hold two political positions, citizens, activists cry foul

The law should be amended in a way that one person holds one public office at a time,” said Mhaske."They will not be able to attend corporation meetings now at least not regularly, and obviously, their municipal ward will be affected.

How much attention would they be able to give to his civic post? They might then appoint a person to do local work. We have come out with reports every year highlighting the contributions of public representatives (Corporators/ MLA/MP), their participation in the governance and in their constituencies.

Majority of times our report concluded that when a corporator becomes MLA/MP and holds on to both positions simultaneously, they don't fair as corporators, but do good MLAs or MPs. They must concentrate on one part, then fail in both," added Mhaske.

According to the Representation of the People Act, any person cannot be an MLA and an MP simultaneously. They have to resign from either post within 14 days of being elected so as to assume/retain the other office.

Sections 68,69 & 70 of the Representation of People’s act (1950) do talk about people getting elected simultaneously from multiple houses or multiple constituencies.

Rule 91 of the Conduct of Election Rules (1961) specify the timeline within which a member is supposed to resign in case he is elected to multiple houses.Article 101(2) of the Constitution of India also disallows any person from simultaneously holding the positions of an MP and MLA.

"No person shall be a member both of Parliament and of a House of the Legislature of a State _76***, and if a person is chosen a member both of Parliament and of a House of the Legislature of _77[a State], then, at the expiration of such period as may be specified in rules_78 made by the President, that person's seat in Parliament shall become vacant, unless he has previously resigned his seat in the Legislature of the State.

"There is, however, no counterpart to this stipulation in the local governance. As far as municipal matters are concerned, one may continue as a city councillor/corporator even if they are an MP or an MLA.

Experts and former bureaucrats, however, claim that they feel queasy with this law. An ambiguity in the Mumbai Municipal Act, which does not stipulate that a corporator should give up the seat if elected as an MLA/MP seems to be working in their favour.

Sharad Kale, former BMC commissioner (1991-1995) said, “It is a practical and moral decision to be taken by these public representatives on their own. It is just that MPs and MLAs have more political clout, which they can showcase in the municipal corporation to get things working.

I feel, despite there is no such rule, these public representatives should resign as corporators and the BMC should go for a by-poll, so some other person can do justice to the post. People have voted for them for the nation’s larger interest.

So they should do their job in Parliament instead of the local body."He added,“If they continue to hold both the posts, he would send the wrong message of being a greedy politician.

”Justifying his stand, BJP MP from Mulund Manoj Kotak said: I work for the people of my constituency on the ground and represent them and their issues in the Parliament. It is true that i have not been able to attend house meetings in the BMC, but I know my responsibilities and duties.

Both my roles give me strength and opportunity to resolve issues at both ends."Taking a dig a Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party corporator from Mumbai Central and MLA from Bhiwandi Kotak said, "I am not doing anything wrong.

My ward constituency is located within my Parliamentary constituency, and that is where I live. Hence I concentrate where I am supposed to. However, there are people whose municipal ward constituency is in south Mumbai and whose Assembly constituency is located out of Mumbai.

"Countering Kotak's statement Rais Shaikh said, both his positions strengthen each other in a great way. "I was elected as an MLA in Bhiwandi assembly constituency. The can share my experience as a BMC corporator in the municipality there.

At the same time, my post as MLA is more powerful and compliments my term here in BMC as a corporator. People of both my constituencies are liking my work. I divide my work equally in both domains and enjoy working with people," said Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Shah, Lande and Korgaonkar too are struggling to attend the civic meetings despite holding the posts.A senior BMC officer said, "Any corporator elected to the legislature or Parliament can continue till their current term as municipal corporators expires.

They are legally entitled to all the monetary and other incentives that other corporators get."There are many precedents to this paradigm where corporators elected as MLAs have also enjoyed their tenure as corporators.

Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale continued his stint as a corporator even after he won the Lok Sabha election in 2014. Shewale completed the remaining two and a half years of his tenure as corporator.

Former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal held the mayoral post from 1985-86 after he was elected as MLA. Corporators Ravindra Waikar, Yogesh Sagar, Prakash Sawant, Rajhans Singh, Rameshsing Thakur, Aslam Shaikh and Mangesh Sangle too are few other examples of Netas holding double positions at one time.