Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope targeted as health dept's exam marred by chaos

Despite tall claims by the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope of smooth exams, the candidates appearing for the Class C and D exams of the health department had to face major issues at their exam centres on Sunday. The candidates had voiced their displeasure over the issues like allocation of centres far away from each other etc. The exams held in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, saw some candidates receiving the entry certificates even after not paying the fees.

The Health Department Director Archana Patil admitted that the department had noticed problems in Pune and Nashik while the examinations were conducted smoothly in other districts. She said the candidates, who had received exam papers late, were given additional time.

There were complaints about irregular sitting arrangements at the exam centres also situations like more students and fewer exam papers. The development saw Tope being targeted on social media. Few candidates even demanded his resignation, while others said whatever good work he had done for the Covid-19 management had been washed away.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:59 AM IST