Provide adequate security to Hindu community in Kashmir immediately: MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Amit Shah

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | File

A day after a bank employee was shot dead Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide adequate security to the Hindu community in Kashmir immediately.

"Such targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrants raise questions on the implementation of various schemes launched by the Government of India for the development and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants," she wrote.

"In view of the current situation in Kashmir, I request you to provide adequate security to the Hindu community in Kashmir immediately," she wrote

She further requested an investigation into the matter by a competent agency.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, I also request you to order an investigation into the recent targeted killings by a competent agency and grant adequate compensation to the family of the victims and a government job to one family member, in case the victim was the sole breadwinner of the family," Chaturvedi said.

A terrorist shot dead a bank employee on the bank premises in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital, officials said. Originally a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, he had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago.