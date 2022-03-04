'Prove your bonafide by depositing Rs 10 lakh in registry': Bombay HC tells BJP MLA Girish Mahajan

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered BJP legislator Girish Mahajan to deposit Rs 10 lakhs with its registry as a pre-condition for hearing his PIL challenging the amendments made by the Maharashtra government in the rules pertaining to the election of the speaker of the state legislative assembly. The HC said that it 'suspected' the bonafide of Mahajan as he has approached it at the 11th hour.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand Karnik was hearing a PIL filed by Mahajan challenging the state decision to alter Rule 6 and Rule 7 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) rules. These rules deal with the election of the speaker and the deputy speaker of the house.

As per the state notification issued in December 2021, the state has replaced the 'secret ballot' procedure with 'voice vote.' It has also removed the process of election of the deputy speaker and has now decided to 'select' one. Further, the powers of the Governor have been restricted to notify the date of the elections and now the Chief Minister has been empowered with these powers.

Terming these amendments as 'arbitrary and in gross breach of the Constitution of India', Mahajan urged the bench to set aside the state notification.

However, the bench noted that despite this notification being issued in December 2021, Mahajan moved the HC only 10 days before the actual election day. "You (Mahajan) are a sitting MLA and have approached this Court on the 11th hour, where were you all these months?" "This raises suspicion on your bonafide, thus, we deem it appropriate that you deposit Rs 10 lakhs," the Chief Justice added.

CJ Datta further noted that the present petition doesn't deal with any public interest as it only pertains to the powers of the Governor and the election of the speaker. "This Court usually interferes in state decisions only in cases dealing with personal liberty or in cases where lives are being lost," CJ Datta said, adding, "Why this political battle in High Court?" he asked.

During the hearing, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud for one of the petitioners, submitted that the state decision to 'transfer' powers of the Governor to the Chief Minister was 'unconstitutional.'

At this, CJ Datta asked, "Is there was any provision in the Constitution of India which prevented the CM to advise the Governor without aid and advice of the Council of Ministers." Chandrachud, however, sought some time to respond to this specific query.

"Why should we read something to denude the CM of his powers?" CJ Datta further remarked. The judges further expressed their "prima facie" agreement with the preliminary objections raised to the petition by advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

"We need to respect our other wing (government). We cannot keep interfering in the functions of the legislature," the Chief Justice added.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:18 PM IST