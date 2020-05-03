Proud Warriors: 11 Thane Rural cops bag DG Insignia for excellent service

Eleven personnel from the ranks of Deputy Superintendent (Dy. SP) and sub-inspectors (PSI) to police constables attached to the various divisions and units of the Thane (rural) police are amongst those who have been selected as recipients for this year’s Director General (DG) Insignia' medals for their outstanding contribution and notable service in the line of duty.

The meritorious cops include, Deputy Superintendents Shashikant Bhosale ( Bhayandar), Basavraj Shivpuje ( Murbad), sub-inspector Navnath Kawde and police personnel Gurunath Gosavi, Sunil Vetke, Machindra Pandit, Kamlakar Chaskar, Dattatrey Dhanwade, Sharyu Hindurao and Anil Shilwant.

The DG’s insignia is a prestigious award given to policemen who have served for more than 15 years, with an unblemished track record and for their exemplary action in crime detection. Deputy Superintendent Shashikant Bhosale has been lauded for his outstanding services in anti-Naxal operations.

“I am elated at being selected for this prestigious award and will be proud to wear the medal. I am grateful to my seniors, especially Superintendent Dr. Shivaji Rathod and Additional Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Patil for their guidance,” said Machindra Pandit, who is credited for his significant role in cracking offences and filing water tight court cases.

The medals are normally given on the occasion of Maharashtra Day after the parade on 1, May. However due to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the ceremony was observed as a low-key affair. The medals will be awarded by top cops of the respective police units at an appropriate time, sources said.

“It is a moment of pride for me to be bestowed with this prestigious honour.” said Kamlakar Chaskar who is attached to the social service branch.