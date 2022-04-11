Protection of internal complaints committee members: Bombay HC asks petitioner to approach SC

The Bombay high court on Monday asked a petitioner to withdraw public interest litigation (PIL) which sought orders to direct the Centre to ensure that members of the internal complaints committees (ICC), set up in private companies and workplaces under Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act (POSH), are protected against pressure from their superiors.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MG Sewlikar while asking the petitioner to withdraw the plea said: “Bhishma Pitamaha had several powers. But when the Draupadi de-robing incident happened, he couldn't use any of his powers. We are like Bhishma. We can't use our powers everywhere. Go to Supreme Court.”

The PIL was filed by a woman who was heading a POSH ICC for over two years in her previous company and Abha Singh, an advocate.

Earlier, the HC had expressed that it was not for the court to pass directions to the Centre to legislate as it would interfere with the powers of the legislature. The HC had asked Singh to provide case laws and judgements where a high court may have acted and passed an order in such matters.

Singh had contended that the PIL aimed at providing a safe working environment to women by making ICC under POSH resistant to pressure from bosses in organisations.

The current law on sexual harassment provides the ICC with the powers of a civil court to convene enquiries. However, the law does not protect the members while deciding on a sexual harassment complaint, which the management does not support. This would place the member in a vulnerable position while taking decisions to ensure a safe workplace for women, said Singh.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:19 PM IST