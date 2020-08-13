Protected species of whale shark found at Sassoon Dock, probe ordered

A huge whale shark (Rhincodon types) was netted by fishermen illegally and brought it to the Sassoon Dock of Mumbai on Wednesday. The trader had cut the whole fish, however the issue was notified to the Fisheries And Mangrove Cell officials following which the fisherman escaped from the spot.
The dead whale shark is protected under Indian Wildlife Protection Act. The Mangrove cell officials have shifted the whale shark pieces to the CMBC, Airoli. Postmortem will be carried out on Thursday. A case has been registered against the trader & the tempo driver and search for the fisherman is on.
