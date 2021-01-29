Proposal to build school at Colaba plot withheld

The improvements committee of BMC has referred back to a proposal of building a municipal school at South Mumbai Colaba area. On Friday, the committee tabled a proposal of building a municipal school on a reserved land owned by a private owner at Colaba. Under the MRTP Act 1966, the owner had sent a 'Purchase Notice' to the state government last year. Following which the urban development department of the state government had referred the proposal to the BMC for acquiring the land.

Members of the committee said the state government accepted the proposal on July 20, 2020 and the period of reservation is expected to lapse on July 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, the committee members of the ruling Shiv Sena citing discrepancies in the matter, referred it back for further approval. "When the land is reserved, then why give a second thought? The land needs to be acquired at the earliest because once it is referred back it will again take a lot of time to get approved," said Vinod Mishra, senior BJP corporator and group leader of the party in BMC.

Mishra had demanded a vote from members to support his view. However, members of the ruling Sena sent the proposal to BMC for reconsideration.

"The CM himself has ordered the BMC to acquire the land. It’s unfortunate that members of his own party flouted his orders," Mishra added.

Meanwhile, BJP corporator Abhijit Samant had alleged Sena's move of referring back the proposal as a sign of favouritism. "Sending back the proposal to the commissioner for reconsideration could be an attempt to disrupt the reservation through the back door," alleged Samant.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Jadhav, senior Sena corporator said the plot is already encroached and the state government needs to provide a rehabilitation plot for the land. "The proposal has been referred back because the land is already encroached and we have not been given any plan regarding rehabilitating the encroachers, unless we get a full plan we can't acquire the land straightaway" Jadhav explained.