Proposal for BKC helipad gets cold response

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposal to build a helipad at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has received cold response from various companies. An expression of interest was floated in March, inviting companies to take up this project, however the authority has failed to get any interested party till now.

According to sources, the companies fear whether this project will get them the expected profit. "Although BKC has a lot of commercial offices and the services are expected to be used by foreign investors or expats, apart from politicians who may use it for their rallies, the fact is, there will be limited number of users. Therefore the project is unable to take off," said sources.

Apart from businessmen using the helipad, MMRDA is confident, the helipad will be of great help in case of medical emergencies. It can be used as an air ambulance and could be of help to ferry organs during transplant operations.

Currently in Mumbai the helipad facilities are available at Raj Bhavan, Navy Nagar, Mahalaxmi race course, Juhu aerodrome and at Santacruz airport.