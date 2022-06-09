e-Paper Get App

Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Bhiwandi City Police issues summons to Naveen Kumar Jindal, asks him to appear before June 15

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
Naveen Kumar Jindal |

Thane's Bhiwandi City Police on Thursday issued summons to expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and asked him to appear before them on 15 June over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad that escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Jindal, a former journalist with over two decades of experience, has attracted controversy through his social media posts in the past too.

A case against Jindal has been registered at Bhiwandi City police station under section- IPC 295(A) (Deliberate &malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings), according to news agency ANI.

After being expelled from the BJP over his controversial remarks Jindal on Tuesday claimed that he and his family members have been receiving "death threats" on social media platforms.

Jindal had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Mohammad on June 1.

"Me and my family members have been receiving death threats on social media platforms. I would like to request Delhi police to kindly take note of it," Jindal wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, a communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats.

(with agency inputs)

