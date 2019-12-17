Property tax waiver: RTI activist files petition against Shiv Sena for not keeping promise

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) had decided to waive off property tax for houses up to five hundred square feet area in Mumbai.

After this decision, the BMC had stopped issuing property tax bills to the people. However, since it didn’t receive an approval from the state government, it began issuing property tax bills once again with penalty.

This triggered a dispute between cooperative housing societies and flat owners, and the dispute went straight to court. RTI activist Azad Jain approached court directly, saying that the Shiv Sena cheated people on the issue of property tax waiver.

Sena, in its election manifesto for the 2017 election, had promised to waive off property tax for families living in houses with an area less than 500 sq ft in the city from the period of 2015 to 2020.

The then Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar sent the proposal to the Maharashtra government for approval. However, the bill was stuck at this stage and no decision was arrived at. Sena blamed BJP for it.

Now, BMC has begun issuing the property tax bills with deferred penalty to housing cooperatives for six months from April 2019 to September 2019. It does not charge a separate fee for late payment.

Jain has alleged that Shiv Sena is responsible for this and has misled the people. He has filed his writ petition in the Bombay High Court. “The purpose of filing a petition is not just to get justice, but to awaken people,” he said.

“After Shiv Sena, NCP also promised to waive property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft. Both parties are in power today, yet they have not fulfilled their promise,” said Jain.