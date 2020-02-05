Property tax dues: BNMC collects Rs25cr in 50 days

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has collected a record Rs25 crore property tax in 50 days under the “Abhay Yojana”, which waives the penalty (interest). The 75 % waiver would be given on penalty from February 1 to 28. Those who will pay between March 1 and 31 will get a 50% waiver in the penalty.

The scheme will benefit the poor and middle-class property holders, who could not pay their property tax for years. The civic officials said nearly 1,297 residents’ water connection were disconnected for not paying the dues. As many as 639 properties were sealed as they did not pay the tax for years.

Civic officials said, “Within 52 days, we collected Rs24.99 crore as property tax. We have formed a team of 125 officials to collect the taxes under the Abhay Yojna. Over 22,000 people benefitted under the scheme.”

Praveen Ashtikar, the UMC commissioner, said, “The pending property tax was paid between December 10 and 31. And, 100% penalty was waived.”