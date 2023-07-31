Property Sales Continue To Fall In Mumbai

Unsplash

Mumbai: The trend of Year-on-Year (YoY) decline in property sales continues in Mumbai’s real estate market. Figures from July’s registration data show a 9.86% dip as compared to the same month the previous year.

In July 2019, that is pre-pandemic, there were 5,748 agreements for sale documents that were registered in Mumbai with the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps. The subsequent year, while the country was still under a partial lockdown situation, 2.662 deals in Mumbai had got registered, which was a 53.68% fall.

Trend reversed immensely in 2021

However, the trend reversed immensely in 2021, when there was a surge in property sales. In July 2021, there was a sharp YoY increase of 268.97% to 9,822 registrations. The following year, the upward trend continued, though in a subdued manner with 15.45% increase in the transactions in Mumbai to 11,340 registrations.

This July, there have been 10,221 agreement-for-sale documents that got registered in Mumbai, indicating a 9.86% decline in sales over the previous year.

A month back, The Free Press Journal reported the numbers between January and June indicating a YoY decline in property registrations by 6.39%. During the first 6 months of 2022, 66,760 agreements for sale documents were registered as compared to 62,492 during calendar year H1 2023.

"Dip in sales as a result of global economic headwinds"

Within the realty industry, the opinions on the decline vary. Some continue to claim the market to be buoyant, while some real estate analysts’ claim that the dip in sales is owing to economic headwinds that the globe including India is faced with, while others term the degrowth as “correction” after the heightened spike in sales that was witnessed immediately after easing of pandemic lockdown.

