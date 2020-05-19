Promote final year UG/PG students without conducting exams: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant writes to UGC

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant, on Tuesday has written a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has asked them to consider promoting the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses without conducting the exams.

Samant said that there are approximately 8 to 10 lakh students across the state and maintaining all safety protocols seems very challenging and may endanger the safety and health of the students. "I am of the opinion that the terminal (final) examination should not be conducted this year," he said.

"Considering the pandemic situation in the state, challenges of conducting exams of approximately 8 lakh to 10 lakhs students by following all safety protocols and in view of student's mental and physical wellbeing. I hereby request your goodself to kindly consider the option of promoting students without conducting exams of last year for UG/PG and grade them per UGC guidelines. Request to please kindly issue guidelines in this regard for betterment of students," wrote Uday Samant.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Students' Union had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Uday Samant asking for the cancellation of the final year examinations which are slated to be conducted from July 1 to July 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded 35,058 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country.