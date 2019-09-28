Prominent Pune builder, building firms booked for cheating 24 people of Rs 14.2 crore

The Pune police have booked a prominent builder from the city, two others and two private limited construction companies for allegedly cheating 24 people who paid Rs 14.2 crore towards purchasing apartments.

According to Indian Express, 24 people paid them Rs 14.2 crore towards purchasing apartments in a residential project in Kothrud but did not get possession of the property within the promised time. The FIR was filed by a 67-year-old resident of Hadapsar. The FIR was filed in Kothrud police station. In the FIR, the complainant said that after the flats were booked, the accused made changes in the map of the residential project without their consent.

The cops have said that the complainant and 23 others had paid Rs 14,20,06,935 to the accused for apartments in Nirvana Hills, near Dashbhuja Ganapati temple at Paud Phata in Kothrud since 2009. The complainant has paid Rs 1,09,92,975 for purchasing a flat in the residential project. As per the agreement the complainant had signed, he has assured possession of the property in 2013. But till now he hasn't got the possession of the flat. The accused had also not given possession to 23 others who had paid Rs 13,40,89,524 for flats.

The Kothrud police have booked the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) 1963, reported the Indian Express.