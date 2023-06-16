Prominent Mumbai Fitness Guru Gunjan Sharma Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

Mumbai Fitness Guru Gunjan Sharma | Screengrab

Mumbai: A prominent fitness guru in Mumbai has found himself at the centre of a scandal as he faces serious allegations of sexual harassment. The shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the community and raised concerns about safety in fitness spaces. As the details of the case unfold, the need for awareness, accountability, and change becomes more apparent.

The Allegations Surface

In a recent development, a woman has come forward accusing the renowned fitness guru of sexually harassing her during a workout session. The incident allegedly took place at the survivor's home/studio where the guru went for a training session. According to a report, the survivor had made a police complaint and the accused, renowned Yoga coach Gunjan Sharma, was taken into custody as well but was released on bail.

Survivor Alleges More Women Molested

The survivor then took to Instagram and posted videos detailing the incident and she said that knowing Sharma is free makes the survivors of his assault feel unsafe.

The survivor said that she and Sharma, who were only acquaintances in a professional capacity, met for a training session on May 11 when he assaulted her. She confessed to feeling chills recalling how she behaved as if nothing happened before she confronted him a few days later.

The confrontation, she said, happened after she had confided in a friend and realised that she was sexually harassed. She further said that it was then she learnt that Sharma has been a repeat offender who has either sexually assaulted or molested many mothers--including minors-- and added the case only became "worse" than prior [one].

In her videos she said that her motive to raise her voice was to seek justice and safeguard the potential survivors or victims of his crimes. She urged others to come forth and share their ordeals so the yoga guru could be penalised.

Outrage and Community Response

The revelation of the allegations has sparked outrage within the community, with many expressing their shock and disappointment. Many people left encouraging comments for the survivor for narrating her ordeal and standing in solidarity in their pursuit of justice.

Gunjan Sharma Retorts

Meanwhile, Gunjan Sharma also uploaded a video in which he gives his 'version' of the story. Sharma mentioned that the survivor had reached out first asking if the two could collaborate in professional capacity. He further refuted claims made by the survivor in her videos.

Sharma claimed that the woman reached out to him first on May 11 and invited him home for a training session and claimed that she was not alone at the flat. He also said that they made videos of the training and she sent him those videos the same night.

"On May 14, I uploaded those videos on Instagram after taking her consent, however, she later asked me to take it down and accused me of molesting her," he said adding that he was forced to take it down.

Further more he said that as per survivor's claims, he never overstayed his welcome at the survivor's home and that the case against him is false. He was quoted in a Midday report saying that the survivor is implicating him in a false case at the behest of his 'rivals' who are trying to ruin his reputation.

Watch his video here:

Calls for Awareness and Accountability

The incident highlights the necessity of implementing robust protocols to address and prevent sexual harassment. Both trainers and fitness enthusiasts must prioritize the creation of an environment that upholds respect, consent, and professionalism.