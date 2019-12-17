Prominent leaders to give action points to mitigate violence against women

Mumbai: In a unique initiative, prominent associations representing the Marcom industry and other entities are meeting at the Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC) building on December 19 at 2.30 pm to support an effort to come up with some actionable points to mitigate violence against women.

Ashish Vaid, President, IMC, said, “There has been so much spoken and written about why these horrific crimes against women are perpetrated. Now, it's time to succinctly spell out what could actually be done to improve the situation. I am delighted to be a part of this effort.”

Srinivasan Swamy, World Chairman and President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), said, “IAA has always stood for an ethos that advocated communication as a force for good. This is as good a time as any to make that work very hard.”

In a very different format, 10 speakers will speak for not more than 10 minutes each and conclude by suggesting some clearly actionable points and then commit to help achieving those goals.

The speakers are Ashish Vaid, President of IMC; Srinivasan Swamy, World President of IAA; Ashish Bhasin, President of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI); Partho Dasgupta, President of The Advertising Club; Preeti Mehta, President of Rotary Club of Bombay; D Sivanandhan, former DG of Police, Maharashtra; Dr AL Sharada, representing Population First, the well-known NGO that has the brand Laadli; Nandini Dias, Chief Executive Officer-India of Lodestar UM; Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia of Discovery Communications; and Nirupama Subramanian, Resident Editor, Indian Express, Mumbai.

Ashish Bhasin who is CEO APAC and Chairman India Dentsu Aegis Network, sums it up by saying, “I am sure this is going to be a very meaningful exercise and we as an industry will have much to contribute to it.”