Programme In Thane To Pay Tributes To Ex-Servicemen

Thane: The Thane collectorate is celebrating a revenue week from August 1-7. A special program “soldiers for you” will be organised on Saturday at 10am to express gratitude to the true heroes of the country. The event will be held at Acharya Prahlad Keshav Atre Rangmandir in Kalyan.

Dignitaries of various fields invited for event

A meritorious ceremony for talented and outstanding children of ex-servicemen and outstanding performance of ex-servicemen, distribution of special certificates, medical camp, Aadhaar center and Maha-e-seva center will be held. Information about various government schemes including revenue policies will be given to the former servicemen.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare, additional collector Manisha Jaibhaye-Dhule, resident deputy collector Sudam Pardeshi, district soldier welfare officer Pranjal Jadhav and other revenue department officials will attend the event.

