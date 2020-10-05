Professor booked for bagging job with fake degree denied pre-arrest bail

An assistant professor employed with St. Xavier's Technical Institute was denied anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Saturday after being booked for cheating and forgery having bagged the job in 2006 with alleged forged marksheets.

Additional Sessions Jugde BV Wagh while denying pre-arrest bail to the 43-year-old said that there is certain material that applicant has secured the employment on the basis of forged mark-sheet and bagged illegal remuneration by keeping away the right person from the job.

The court also remarked that it appears the applicant has not completed his degree of Bachelor of Engineering and that the investigation report shows major alterations in mark-sheets of Nov-Dec 2001, May-June 2001 and May-June 2002.

The Vasai resident had claimed in his plea that he had been falsely implicated by the institution after 15 years of joining as there was internal dispute between him and them. The court negated this stating that considering the prima-facie material, it does not appear so.

The matter had come to the fore when All India Council of Technical Education’s (AICTE) sought educational documents of the faculty of institutions. Xavier's Technical Institute said that he avoided submission, but submitted in November 2018. The documents were referred for verification to Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University, Nanded. A month later the college received the report wherein it came to be known that Khobragade had forged the marksheet and secured the job. The Mahim police then registered the complaint against him.