Producer who stabbed Actress Malvi Malhotra yet to be arrested

A day after a 29-year-old television actor, Malvi Malhotra, was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a sharp knife near Versova by a producer, Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh, police traced him at a Vasai-based hospital. The accused was undergoing treatment after he raced off the spot in his luxury car. Police said that he is yet to be arrested and further inquires will be made. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to murder and stalking.

In a statement given by Malhotra, she claimed that Singh had been pursuing her for a while and attacked her after she repeatedly turned down his romantic proposal. "Based on technical evidence, he was traced at a Vasai hospital in Palghar district and a team had gone there to enquire with him. He will be arrested as soon as he is fit to be discharged," said a police officer.

Malhotra had told police that she had come in contact with Singh on Facebook in 2019 and had since met him four times at a nearby cafe. After the actress declined Singh's proposal, he began stalking her. On Monday night when Malhotra was walking home from a cafe near the Fisheries Road, Singh approached her in a luxury vehicle and stopped it right in front of her.

"In a fit of rage, Singh pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Malhotra thrice, in the stomach and her arms. As she cried out for help, Singh sped away," said a police officer. Locals rushed Malhotra to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, where she is recuperating.