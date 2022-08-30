'Producer can contact joint secretary to locate family in Pakistan,' External affairs ministry tells Bombay HC

Bombay High Court | File

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday told the Bombay High Court that the film producer, who has filed a petition that his family is being forcefully held in Pakistan, can contact the joint secretary for seeking help.

The petitioner has alleged that he has been running from pillar to post for getting back his wife and kids, however, he has been getting the cold shoulder from senior authorities.

On August 18, the bench had asked the Centre to respond to his habeas corpus petition. The counsel for the ministry told the HC that it was not treating the plea in an adversarial manner and handed over the contact details to the producer’s advocate. The Centre further submitted that it needs time to seek instructions on the matter.

A division bench of Justices NM Jamdar and NR Borkar then asked it to inform the petitioner about the steps taken to retrieve his family. Also, the petitioner should be briefed about the other official formalities, the court said, while adjourning the plea.

According to the producer, his wife and kids are being held captive by the woman’s “influential family”. The visa of his kids has expired long back in October 2021, he added, requesting the Centre to facilitate a safe return of his family.