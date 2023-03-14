'Probe Prakash Surve son's role in morphed video case': Ambadas Danve

Mumbai: Ambadas Danve, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, on Tuesday demanded an enquiry against the son of Prakash Surve whose 'morphed' video with Sheetal Mhatre has been caught in the eye of political storm.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Varun Desai demanded the arrest of Surve's son, asserting that he was the one who shared the video on his Facebook page.

Surve purportedly seen kissing Mhatre

The controversy started after a video surfaced in which Surve is seen purportedly kissing Mhatre in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; both of them are Shinde Sena members.

Justifying his demand, Danve alleged that Surve's son Raj had shot the video and posted it on Facebook but deleted it later as the issue raged. Speaking in the Legislative Council, he questioned why the video was removed after the controversy erupted. “The law and order situation has deteriorated in Maharashtra. A video of one MLA has gone viral on social media. The people who were not concerned with the issue are being arrested. It has been said that the video was morphed. Probe will reveal whether it was morphed or not but why the video was deleted from the Facebook page of Raj Surve,” Danve asked.

"Around 20 lakh people have seen the video on YouTube"

He further said, “Why are they (police) not investigating who deleted the video? I also received it and shared it, too. Around 20 lakh people have seen the video on YouTube. Not to mention, viewers from 32 countries. I have also met the police chief and he assured me that the probe into the matter will not be biased.”

If the video is morphed then action should be taken against the culprit but if it isn't then the MLA should face the music. One should keep his private life at his home and should not behave like this in public, Danve said, remarking, “Sometimes, I feel is this government shielding criminals?”

He also brought up the case of MLA Sada Sarvankar who was recently given clean chit in the firing case. “A MLA pulls out his pistol and fires rounds in the air but the police are saying that although the bullet was fired from the MLA's pistol, the trigger was pulled by someone else. How can it be possible? It is the responsibility of a licensee to keep a pistol in his possession,” he lashed