Pro-tribal Shramjeevi Sanghatana to contest poll

Thane: The Shramjeevi Sanghatana, an outfit working for tribal welfare, which supported the BJP in past elections, has decided to contest some seats on its own in the Assembly poll.
Despite the Sanghatana, led by former MLA Vivek Pandit, supporting the BJP all along, the ruling party has “not done anything for tribals”, the outfit’s general secretary Balaram Bhoir told reporters on Sunday. “We will surely contest all six Assembly seats in Palghar district and at least four seats in Thane,” he said.
At a meet of the Sanghatana office-bearers from Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Raigadh and Mumbai held in Thane on Saturday, there was a unanimous demand that this time it should contest polls on its own, Bhoir said.
“The members were opined the Sanghatana should neither support anyone nor take support from anyone,” he said, adding they said most of the demands of tribals were pending for years, with the ruling party only giving assurances and not going beyond that.
