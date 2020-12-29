Pro-Maratha groups seek Governor BS Koshyari's aid

Various Maratha organisations, which are pressing for the restoration of quota in education and government jobs, have demanded the resignation of Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar and their removal from the state cabinet for allegedly creating a divide between Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha and Chhawa Sanghatana on Tuesday met Governor BS Koshyari and sought his intervention to give justice to the Maratha community as reservation has been stayed by the Supreme Court. This is necessary as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is lacking in making strong legal arguments in the SC for the lifting of the stay and thereby restoring the quota.

Chhawa Sanghatana coordinator Nanasaheb Jawale Patil and Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha coordinator Ramesh Kere Patil, who led the delegation, claimed that Bhujbal and Wadettiwar are trying to create a rift between the Maratha and OBC communities. They are always making provocative statements in rallies, meetings and press conferences that the Maratha community will not get reservation from the OBC quota. This has created the possibility of conflict between the two communities, they said in a joint representation.

Jawale Patil said the State Backwardness Commission had mentioned in its report that the Maratha community is economically poor. Based on its recommendations, the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, got reservation in education and government jobs.

Kere Patil said millions of students from the Maratha community are deprived of admission and the government jobs. “We have brought it to the governor’s notice that the MVA government was not serious about the Maratha reservation. Also, we sought the resignation and removal of Bhujbal and Wadettiwar from the cabinet. We will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the President of India to put up our demands,’’ he noted.

Bhujbal and Wadettiwar have repeatedly said that they were not against Maratha reservation, but pleaded that OBC quota should not be touched for the same.