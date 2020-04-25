Priyanka Chaturvedi slams New York Times for 'showing India in poor light'

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday slammed the New York Times for showing India in poor light.
On Thursday, New York Times, on its front page, had a picture of stranded migrant workers in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with a caption, "In New Delhi, the government is distributing food everyday, but people waiting in line have fought over a plate of rice and lentils."
Slamming the publication, Chaturvedi took to Twitter and wrote, "Showing India in a poor light while ignoring the problem in their own backyard has indeed exposed the motivated narrative of a few."
Others on the microblogging site also lashed out at the publication for ignoring the terrible situation in the United States and concentrating on India.
A Twitter user wrote, "@nytimes Your newspaper is amazing. Millions are being taken care of in India. Thousands of NGOs and the govt doing stellar work and I find only this BREAKING NEWS on your front page. What kind of journalism is this? What are you trying to convey?"
"It is always a suitable narrative. The gaze needs to be turned towards the numbers of deaths in their own country first. There have been unforgivable gaps here, migrants, hunger, yes, but on the whole the situation has been handled much better than they have there," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, 52,217 people have succumbed to the virus in the United States and the total number of cases have risen to 925,758. On the other hand in India, total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
