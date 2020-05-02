Priyanka Chaturvedi slams media house for creating controversy over Uddhav Thackeray’s black mask during visit to Raj Bhavan

Hinting at an ‘unease in the air’, India Today report, states: "Thackeray exchanged greetings with everyone as protocol demands, but many commented on the face mask he was wearing." The report hints that Thackeray wore black mask due to his on-going feud with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

On Thursday, Thackeray had paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their meeting lasted for around 20 minutes.

This came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about his nomination to the State Legislative Council. According to reports, Thackeray sought Prime Minister Modi's help to bring a possible solution to the constitutional crisis.

Prior to that, on April 28, Maharashtra Cabinet had again requested Governor Koshyari to nominate Chief Minister Thackeray to the State Legislative Council. On April 9, the state cabinet had recommended Thackeray's name for one of the two vacant MLC seats that were to be nominated by Koshyari to the Legislative Council to avoid a constitutional crisis.