Priyanka Chaturvedi is Agent Smith: Twitter reacts to former Cong leader's predicament

Former Congress and now Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has become a butt of jokes on Twitter today. Amidst the post-election fiasco in Maharashtra, the Sena aims to have their Chief Minister but it cannot be possible without Congress’s assistance.

Chaturvedi who left Congress in April this year is caught in a peculiar position. A twitter user joked, “The odd-even scheme is now being implemented by the Shiv Sena for its spokespersons. Priyanka Chaturvedi on odd days will be INC spokesperson & even days Shiv Sena spokesperson.”