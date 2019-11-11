Priyanka Chaturvedi is Agent Smith: Twitter reacts to former Cong leader's predicament

Former Congress and now Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has become a butt of jokes on Twitter today. Amidst the post-election fiasco in Maharashtra, the Sena aims to have their Chief Minister but it cannot be possible without Congress’s assistance.
Chaturvedi who left Congress in April this year is caught in a peculiar position. A twitter user joked, “The odd-even scheme is now being implemented by the Shiv Sena for its spokespersons. Priyanka Chaturvedi on odd days will be INC spokesperson & even days Shiv Sena spokesperson.”
Chaturvedi served the Congress for over 10 years. It was speculated that the party denied her the Mumbai North ticket in the Lok Sabha polls. However, she claimed that she was let down by the party after it reinstated party workers who misbehaved with her.
A Twitter user joked that Priyanka Chaturvedi is Agent Smith. He wrote, “Priyanka Chaturvedi is Agent Smith, quit INC, infiltrated Shiv Sena and changed it to Congress from the inside.”
Priyanka Chaturvedi’s memes are also doing the rounds of the Internet.
