Private board schools prepare for Classes 10,12 board exams 2021



Classrooms, corridors and washrooms will be sanitised after every exam, said Tushar Pandit, senior teacher at an ICSE board school. Pandit said, "We will sanitise every classroom, washroom, desk and bench after every exam paper. Body temperature checks will be done every day at entry points while all exam staff and students will have to be wearing masks at all times at the exam centres."

The principal of a CBSE board school said, "If any student shows Covid-19 related symptoms, we will make provisions for them to sit and appear for the exam paper from a separate classroom. This will help prevent interaction with other students. Also, students will be asked to use handsanitisers before entering the classroom and exam centres. Parents will not be allowed to crowd outside exam centres, as a precautionary measure against Covid-19."