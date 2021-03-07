Private board schools prepare for Classes 10,12 board exams 2021

Private board schools have initiated special preparations for the upcoming offline board exams of Class 10 and 12 board. Schools have said they will initiate sanitisation of classrooms after every exam paper, carry out thermal scanning and make mandatory the use of masks and ensure social distancing.
Students will be allotted to exam centres so that there are only 15 to 20 students per class. Madhu Singh, principal of Billabong High International School, Malad, said, "We have already put up signages and boards, indicating the maintenance of distancing on campus. We will maintain distancing by accommodating only a certain number of students per class during the exam. The CBSE board will allot limited number of students per centre."
Classrooms, corridors and washrooms will be sanitised after every exam, said Tushar Pandit, senior teacher at an ICSE board school. Pandit said, "We will sanitise every classroom, washroom, desk and bench after every exam paper. Body temperature checks will be done every day at entry points while all exam staff and students will have to be wearing masks at all times at the exam centres."
The principal of a CBSE board school said, "If any student shows Covid-19 related symptoms, we will make provisions for them to sit and appear for the exam paper from a separate classroom. This will help prevent interaction with other students. Also, students will be asked to use handsanitisers before entering the classroom and exam centres. Parents will not be allowed to crowd outside exam centres, as a precautionary measure against Covid-19."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)