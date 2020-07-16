Priti Gandhi slams Dia Mirza, says Railways isn't 'acquiring fresh land in Melghat Tiger Reserve'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to the Union government seeking the alternative route for rail line passing through Melghat Tiger Reserve. The move by the CM brought him the support of many. Among many, was the Bollywood actress Dia Mirza.

Dia Mirza took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for this ⁦CMO Maharashtra. -CM Uddhav Thackeray says no to rail line through Melghat Tiger Reserve, requests alternative routes."

However, this post of appreciation by Mirza did not go well with the BJP leader Priti Gandhi who slammed the actress and asked her to "tweet with proper facts."

Gandhi took to Twitter and replied to the actress, "Indian Railways is NOT acquiring any fresh land in the Reserved Forest area and/or Melghat Tiger Reserve. Gauge conversion is being done within the existing Railway land boundary. Wildlife will NOT be impacted in any way. May I request you to tweet with proper facts"