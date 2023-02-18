e-Paper Get App
Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Accused Sapna Gill taken to Andheri court by Mumbai Police; Watch

Sapna Gill was among the 8 people booked by Oshiwara Police for allegedly assaulting Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai Wednesday night.

Saturday, February 18, 2023
article-image
Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting India cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend's car, was taken to the Andheri Court by Mumbai Police on Friday.

Sapna was among the 8 people booked by Oshiwara Police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506) after the incident.

But Sapna not only denied any wrongdoing but instead, accused Prithvi Shaw of physical assault.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical,” Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif has claimed.

What happened between Shaw and Gill?

A couple of fans went up to Shaw to take pictures with the Mumbai cricket team skipper and Shaw obliged but he refused to entertain them any further after they came back with more people.

The two were identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur. Both were asked to leave the hotel premises by the nightclub manager after Shaw's friends complained about them.

Gill and Thakur gathered more people and waited outside for Shaw to confront him. They chased down his vehicle and the two parties got into a heated exchange with Shaw's friend's BMW getting damaged in the incident.

