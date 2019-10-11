Prime minister, Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra for poll campaigns

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, prime minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at various constituencies of Maharashtra.

The prime minister will address the first rallies on October 13 at Jalgaon and Sakoli of the Bhandara district. On October 16 he will campaign at Partur and Akola of the Jalna district and Airoli at the Thane district.

Modi will be travelling across Pune and Satara on October 17. He will conclude his campaign by holding a rally at Mumbai’s BKC ground on October 18.

On the BKC rally BJP alliance Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be present.

In the upcoming assembly polls, BJP will be contesting from 164 seats, while the Sena will be contesting from 124 seats out of the total 288 seats in Maharashtra.