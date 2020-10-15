Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic co-producer threatened on social media

Chembur Police have booked an unidentified accused for threatening and using derogatory remarks against industrialist Amit B Wadhwani and his family on social media. Wadhwani is also the co-producer of the movie based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint was lodged on Monday.

Soon after Wadhwani had posted an image of him and his infant son, a Facebook user threatened him, made slanderous remarks against his family and accused him of being a cheap agent responsible for the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Even as Wadhwani tried to reason with the user, the comments continued.

The industrialist then approached the cyber cell of Chembur Police Station and lodged a complaint. Wadhwani said, "I have been active on social media and contributing as a thought leader in the industry. As co-producer of PM Narendra Modi, I have received threat comments on social media, warning me of dire consequences. While trollers are common and insignificant, the nature of the threat and including my family into this is disturbing for a law abiding citizen and business leader like me."

Meanwhile, Chembur Police are trying to identify the accused using his Internet Protocol address and other technical means. While no arrests have been made, a probe is underway, said a police official.