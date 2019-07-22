Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah wish Devendra Fadnavis with many years of service on his birthday

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday wished Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with "many more years of service" on the occasion of his 49th birthday. Coincidentally, while addressing a state executive meeting of the BJP here Sunday, Fadnavis had exuded confidence that he would return to the office for a second-term.

His statement was viewed as a rebuttal to BJP ally Shiv Sena which is reportedly projecting Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray for the CM's post in the event of the saffron alliance returning to power again after September- October elections. Both Modi and Shah hailed Fadnavis for steering the state to "new heights of growth" and "ushering in a new era of development". "Birthday greetings to the energetic and dynamic CM of Maharashtra. For the first five years, Fadnavis had steered the state to new heights of growth. He has assiduously worked for the welfare of the poor. May he be blessed with good health and many more years of service," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Shah, who heads the BJP, tweeted: "Given his zeal and commitment to serve, the state has witnessed a new era of development. May he continue to serve the people of Maharashtra with same passion and dedication". Fadnavis, who took charge on October 31, 2014, is the longest serving non-Congress chief minister and the first after late Vasantrao Naik of Congress to complete his term. Fadnavis marked his birthday by donating his one-day salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund and planting a sapling at his official residence "Varsha", as per a statement from his office. Fadnavis is the BJP's mascot for the upcoming assembly elections.