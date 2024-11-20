Pressure Cooker Scam 2.0: Complaint Filed Against Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar For Using BMC Funds To Lure Voters

Pressure Cooker Scam 2.0: Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar faces complaint for using BMC funds to distribute pressure cookers as a voter lure | File Photo

Mumbai: A complaint has been made to the Election Commission to book Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar for violating the model code of conduct by seeking votes against the free pressure cookers distributed by him.

Advocate Nikhil Kamble, who had received the information about Sarvankar's Pressure Cooker Scam, wrote to the election commission alleging that the MLA used BMC funds to distribute freebies among women and used it as a way to lure the voters.

Earlier this week, the Free Press Journal had exclusively reported that Sarvankar had distributed 20,000 pressure cookers to women in his constituency by using BMC’s Rs 4.28 crore and passed it off as “Diwali gift to lovely sisters.”

Reportedly, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar had directed the BMC to divert Rs5 crore meant for civic work in G/North and G/South wards to the Women and Child Department.

This information was provided by the BMC, in reply to an RTI application made by Advocate Nikhil Kamble, who is also the complainant in Chandivali’s Pressure Cooker Scam.

The Free Press Journal had also highlighted that Sarvankar has asked people to vote for him in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections on basis of the pressure cookers distributed by him.

On Tuesday, Kamble wrote to the Election Commission of India, Maharashtra Election Commissioner and Mahim’s Returning Officer alleging that Sarvankar violated the model code of conduct by distributing BMC’s pressure cookers under his party’s banner. Kamble has requested the Election Commission to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take legal action against Sarvankar.

The complaint has raised concerns regarding misuse of taxpayers’ money for personal and political gain. It also added that Sarvankar has violated the model code of conduct by falsely claiming credit and using them for electioneering purposes. It also called the MLA’s act as a clear case of corruption and an attempt to deceive voters by exploiting public resources for personal advantage.

“The pressure cookers were funded by taxpayers’ money but they were handed over to the MLA, who distributed them by giving the impression that he personally arranged for them. To exacerbate the issue, promotional materials, including posters, have been displayed urging the public to vote for him on basis of cooker distribution. Such actions undermine the sanctity of free and fair elections, and erode public trust in the democratic process,” stated the letter.

Kamble has also urged the Election Commission to direct the BMC to clarify its role in the procurement and distribution of pressure cookers and ensure that such misuse of public funds is prevented in the future. He has also requested immediate removal of promotional materials falsely crediting Sarvankar for the distribution of public property.