President's rule threat by Sudhir Mungantiwar an insult to people's mandate: Shiv Sena

The standoff between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of the next government in Maharashtra has taken bitter turns in past few days. On Saturday, reacting to which Shiv Sena sharpened attack on BJP and said that the "President's rule threat" by BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is an "insult" to the state and people's mandate.

In an editorial in party's mouthpiece "Saamana", Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on BJP. Sena in the editorial said, the "threatening statement" by Sudhir Mungantiwar is "unconstitutional" and "against democracy". Shiv Sena went on to compare BJP's "threat" of President's rule in Maharashtra to one issued by the Mughals. "It is like Mughal's diktat. The law and constitution are not anyone's slaves. We are not responsible for the current condition of Maharashtra politics and the people of Maharashtra know it. We know what is law and constitution," Shiv Sena said.

The editorial is titled as "Is President In Your Pocket? Insult To Maharashtra". "Mungantiwar's statements are a proof of the toxicity brewing with the party (BJP) and in his mind," read the article. "Is the President under your (BJP's) control or President's stamp is at BJP's office which will be used if party is not able to form government in the state and President's rule can be imposed in Maharashtra?" the article further reads.

On Friday, Finance Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that Maharashtra "may head for President's rule if the new government in the state is not in place by November 7". He said the main hurdle in government formation in the state was the Sena's demand for Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years.

"The question is why is the government not being formed in Maharashtra.... Who will give the answer? Should people of Maharashtra be held responsible for the announcement of a BJP leader becoming chief minister again and no claims to form government? The warning to impose President's rule is like Mughals threatening... ," the Sena further added in its editorial.