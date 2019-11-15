Mumbai

President rule is PM Modi govt’s planned move: Jogen­dra Kawade

By Agencies

Aurangabad: People’s Repub­lican Party chief and MLC Jogen­dra Kawade on Thursday alleged that imposition of the President’s rule was a “planned move” of the Modi government.

“Imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra is a planned move of the central government,” Kawade said at a press meet in Auranga­bad.

“Shiv Sena’s move of snapping ties with the BJP is a courageous one...We are now expecting a stable government in the state from the new alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Cong,” he added.

“The parties are currently holding talks on the common minimum prog (CMP). Keeping the controv­ersial issues aside, foundation of this new govt should be laid. The new govt should give immediate relief to rain-hit farmers.”

